Arthur Porter Dr undergoing next phase of works

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 16:18

It’s a key road in Hamilton’s northern industrial area and making it fit for purpose has been an important focus for Hamilton City Council.

This week the next phase of rejuvenation work begun on Arthur Porter Dr and is expected to take around seven weeks to complete, although the works will be weather dependent.

Due to this, works will be completed in three smaller stages to minimise disruption. Each stage will see the road closed to motorists while our team is on site, however business and pedestrian access will always be maintained.

The first section of work at the northern-most roundabout, also known as the Mainfreight roundabout which leads onto Ruffell Rd, will be split into two stages. One stage, which begun on Monday, covers a stretch of approximately 200m from the roundabout towards Earthmover Cres. The other stage, which begins 16 March, covers a stretch of approximately 200m from the roundabout towards Onion Rd. There will be a detour in place for motorists via Te Rapa Rd and Te Kowhai Rd East.

The other section of work, which begins 2 March, will be a closure further south on Arthur Porter Dr between Clem Newby Rd and Chalmers Rd for approximately 330m. A detour will be in place for motorists via Chalmers Rd and Tasman Rd.

Businesses in both areas of Arthur Porter Dr were first advised of the works last year and were re-informed again recently.

"We are working closely with these businesses to ensure they have operational continuity throughout this time. We really appreciate everyone’s patience while this work is completed," says Jason Harrison, Unit Manager for Hamilton City Council’s City Transportation team.

"Our focus is to maintain the city’s assets, and Arthur Porter Dr is a key road in this precinct that we have been working hard to make fit for purpose. This work signals the final phase of work to take place on Arthur Porter Dr and as always, we will ensure it is completed as quickly and efficiently as possible," says Mr Harrison.

The project is being managed by the Council’s Infrastructure Alliance. The first phases of rejuvenation work on Arthur Porter Dr were completed last year and covered the sections from Wairere Dr to Chalmers Rd and Clem Newby Rd to Te Kowhai Rd East, up to Tasman Rd.