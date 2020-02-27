Police remind Southlanders to secure their property

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 20:15

Police are urging Southlanders to ensure their property is secure following a recent increase in burglaries.

Inner-city commercial and residential properties as well as rural hotel premises are being targeted for items including fuel, cash, alcohol, cigarettes and electronics.

"These burglaries are occurring at all hours of the day and night, but particularly after hours at commercial sites," Invercargill Detective Sergeant Sean Cairns says.

"We believe there are several active groups involved and while Police work to apprehend them, we’re asking for the public’s help to limit these opportunistic burglaries."

There are a range of measures you can take to ensure your property is safe and less appealing to burglars:

- Secure your home, garage, farm buildings, fuel tanks and vehicles at night and when unattended.

- Record the serial numbers of tools, electronic and valuable items, or mark these with an identifier that can be traced to your property.

- Remove all valuables from your vehicle.

- If you're away from your house for any length of time, let your neighbours know so they can keep an eye on your property.

"We also need the public to be our eyes and ears.

If you have any information about these burglaries or you see something suspicious, please call Police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," Detective Sergeant Cairns says.

Further burglary prevention advice is available on the Police website.