Tory Street culvert - water quality results

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 20:22

Regular water quality monitoring at the Tory St culvert has shown an increase in faecal coliforms (which can indicate the presence of wastewater) to levels that have triggered investigations by Wellington Water crews to determine the source of contamination.

The area is not a recreational swimming site, however signage will be placed as a precaution until testing indicates water quality has returned to safe levels. Sampling will also be undertaken at Oriental Bay and the Whairepo Lagoon as a precaution, however it is not expected that these areas will be impacted due to dilution.

Wellington Water's water quality monitoring programme enables rapid detection and response to contamination events. Response thresholds are deliberately set at precautionary levels in order to minimise public risk.

Updates on the situation will be provided on Wellington Water's website and social media.