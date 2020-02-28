The Saturn e-scooter hits the streets of Christchurch

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 06:01

The Saturn from Beam - powered by Segway - offers a safe, more controlled ride and will be rolled out progressively across Beam’s operating cities

This weekend, riders will get the chance to experience Beam’s new e-scooter, the Generation 3 Saturn, as the company starts to roll out the new scooter in Christchurch. It will be easy to spot with its distinctive new purple branding and offers a range of new features to make rides safer and smoother.

"At Beam, we believe that safety is a critical element of every e-scooter journey, which is why we focus on leveraging the latest tech, software and hardware to deliver safe, comfortable and convenient rides," said Brad Kitschke, Head of Public Affairs, for Beam.

Safer, Tougher, Stronger

Beam’s Saturn e-scooter is designed to deliver safe, tougher and stronger rides, across diverse urban terrains. It features a larger aviation-grade aluminium alloy frame with a bigger, wider base and floorboard, and upgraded 10-inch tubeless pneumatic tyres which offer improved shock-absorption. Riders will experience a smoother and more stable ride, even on rough surfaces or over speed bumps.

A powerful 350W rear-drive helps the e-scooter climb slopes in a sustainable manner, and a waterproof rating of IPX5 for the whole scooter makes the Beam Saturn tougher and stronger. The Beam Saturn will also include swappable batteries in addition to a standard built-in charger. This means that the Beam will have greater operating efficiency, and provide a more consistent available fleet on the streets.