NZ Upgrade Programme announcements significant for Buller and West Coast

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 09:17

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine says today’s NZ Upgrade Programme announcements are significant for Buller and the West Coast.

"It is great to have this support for the upgrade of the Westport port, as this will enable us to secure vital industry for our district", says Mayor Cleine. "As well as providing for the continuation and growth of our existing port users, this work will allow us to attract new opportunities that will move our port towards financial sustainability and help stimulate economic development in Buller, without placing extra costs on our ratepayers. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of council’s group manager commercial and corporate services Dean Phibbs, specialist port consultant Ray Mudgway and port manager Jackie Mathers for their collaborative approach to securing the future of our port".

Funding to improve safety and resilience on West Coast roads was also welcome news. "Our road transport network is a vital link not only for those who live on the West Coast but also for tourists and those who do business here and it is pleasing to see work planned that will help improve the road user experience. The stretch of SH 67 between Granity and Ngakawau has been hit hard by coastal erosion in recent years. This stretch of road is crucial to maintaining links to northern Buller and it is great to see its importance to our community recognised through this funding" Mayor Cleine said.