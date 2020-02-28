Avon Loop pathway open

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 10:28

Central Christchurch’s first dedicated canoe and kayak launching ramp is now ready for use as part of ÅtÄkaro Limited’s upgrade of the Avon Loop riverside.

ÅtÄkaro Limited Chief Executive, John Bridgman, says a new pedestrian and cycle-friendly path and boardwalk have also been incorporated into the section of Oxford Terrace, between Willow and Kilmore Streets.

"We know this area is special to a lot of people and to have the opportunity to replace the broken pavement and weeds with this new pathway, planting, lighting and seating for the public to enjoy has been exciting for everyone involved.

"Around 17,000 new plants will be added to the Avon Loop over two planting periods later in the year.

"The Avon Loop upgrade has cost around $2m and is one of the final elements to be completed in the Te Papa ÅtÄkaro/Avon River Precinct Anchor Project.

"This Anchor Project was designed to make the river a more prominent feature within the city. The terraced steps, eel habitats and punt stops we’ve already added give people more opportunities to get down to the water’s edge. The kayak ramp, which includes rollers and steps for easy entry and exit and a stabilised riverbed footing, offers another way to enjoy and view the iconic Avon River.

"The Avon Loop will also act as a connection between the completed City Promenade and any future developments in the Residential Red Zone.

"In April, once the grass is established, ÅtÄkaro will be hosting a free, family-friendly event in the Avon Loop to encourage people to come and visit this enhanced part of our city."