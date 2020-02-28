Boil water notice lifted for Tokaanu water supply

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 11:34

The boil water notice for Tokaanu residents - from the township to the bridge - is now lifted, with tap water safe to drink.

Water samples have been collected from the Tokaanu water supply over the last three days, following a water and wastewater main pipe break on Monday 24 February.

With all results clear, we can now confirm that the water is safe for human consumption without the need to boil said head of operations Kevin Strongman.

"We are heading out now to let residents know that the water is safe to drink.

"Along with this, we can also confirm that the Tokaanu stream can now be used for recreational purposes," he said.