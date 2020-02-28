Road safety professionals urged to register for Road Safety Week - Brake

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 13:04

Road safety professionals are encouraged to sign up for Road Safety Week 2020 (4-10 May) and join hundreds of communities, schools and organisations running activities to raise awareness of road safety issues.

Brake, the road safety charity, which coordinates the event, is encouraging road safety and emergency services professionals to go to www.roadsafetyweek.org.nz/professionals to register for a free action pack and to get ideas for linking activities to the national campaign and engaging communities in their initiatives.

This year’s Road Safety Week, coordinated with the support of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and sponsored by QBE Insurance, has the theme ‘Step up for Safe Streets’. The Week will focus on how everyone can ‘step up’ and do their bit for road safety. There will be an emphasis on encouraging people to learn about, shout about and celebrate the design solutions that can enable everyone to get around in a safe and healthy way, every day. Brake is encouraging road safety and emergency service professionals to step up and highlight their vital role in helping to keep everyone safe.

Road Safety Week has been engaging communities in road safety for nine years and is a great opportunity for emergency services, road safety and health professionals to run high-profile community engagement, awareness and enforcement campaigns to promote safe and responsible road use to prevent needless deaths and injuries.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director said: "We believe it’s everyone’s human right to be able to get around in a safe and healthy way every day. With far too many people still being killed and seriously injured on our roads, this Road Safety Week we want everyone to "Step up for Safe Streets" and learn about, shout about and celebrate the amazing design-led solutions that can help us end this suffering and create a safe and healthy future for all.

"Road safety professionals can be pivotal in getting these vital messages out to local people in their communities, using the activities and connections they already have to help raise awareness of the national message. I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already registered to head to: www.roadsafetyweek.org.nz/action-pack and sign up now for their free action pack."