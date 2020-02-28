Mayors taskforce for jobs Outward Bound opportunity

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 14:06

Through the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), Mayors across New Zealand are offering young people aged between 16 and 25 the opportunity to participate in an Outward Bound course valued at $3,600.

South Waikato Mayor Jenny Shattock is excited to be able to offer this scholarship opportunity to young people in the South Waikato.

"Council has a long standing interest in supporting young people reach their potential, through Trade Training, the Mayoral Scholarship; more recently SmartWaikato’s FutureForce initiative," said Mayor Shattock. "Outward Bound offers exceptional personal development opportunities to provide young people soft skills that enhance their chances for employment."

The development of soft skill acquisition is vital when it comes to increasing the employability of young people. Skills such as communication, resilience and teamwork are what employers are looking for when hiring young people. Soft skills can't always be taught inside the classroom, that's where Outward Bound and different community providers can play a critical role in the transitions of young people.

Two courses are on offer. Successful applicants will need to fundraise $749 towards the course fee. Nominations can be made all year round.

If this sounds like something you or a family member are interested in, please contact Mayor Jenny Shattock on 07 885 0340 or via our website.