Horizons Regional Council and Palmerston North City Council announce free buses for Festival of Cultures

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 15:04

Horizons and Palmerston North City Council are celebrating one of the city’s biggest events, the Festival of Cultures, with free bus travel.

Chair Rachel Keedwell says the free bus travel will be for the closing event, World Fair Day, on Saturday 7 March 2020.

"The free travel will apply to all Palmerston North, Massey, Feilding and Ashhurst services. The services will run as usual, in conjunction with the current timetable found on the Horizons website."

Ms Keedwell says the World Fair Day is an excellent opportunity to experience the diverse cultural identity of the city.

"We’re pleased to provide the opportunity for Palmerston North, Feilding and Ashhurst residents to attend the event with absolute convenience, as they will be able to travel for free on the bus all the way to The Square. I encourage anyone who has never caught the bus to make the most of this opportunity," says Ms Keedwell.

Palmerston North City Council Transport and Infrastructure manager Robert Van Bentum says that covering the costs for free bus travel was an easy decision to support.

"We want to see more people in Palmy choosing to walk, ride bikes or use public transport. Free buses will provide a convenient and stress-free way for our residents and visitors to attend one of the biggest events our city hosts each year," says Mr Van Bentum.

Ms Keedwell says bus services will resume with charging the usual fares from Sunday 8 March 2020.

Timetables for the current service can be found at www.horizons.govt.nz.

Event details for Festival of Cultures can be found at www.pncc.govt.nz/events