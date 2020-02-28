Arrest made over Hobsonville Point incidents

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 15:35

Waitakere Police have arrested a man this morning in relation to a number of incidents involving inappropriate comments made to women in Hobsonville Point recently.

On the morning of Tuesday 28 January, inappropriate comments of a sexual nature were made to two women in separate incidents as they were out walking in the area.

On Monday 3 February, a woman out walking was approached by a man, who is alleged to have then carried out an indecent act before yelling inappropriate comments at her.

The 22-year-old man is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today on intimidation and indecent act charges relating to these events.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance and remind people to report any suspicious or concerning behaviour.

Anyone who would like to report an incident can get in touch by calling 105, or if you or someone else is in immediate danger, phone 111 immediately.