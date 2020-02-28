$50 million Powerball Must Be Won - will it be won in your region?

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 16:58

It’s the talk of the town - a record-breaking $50 million is up for grabs this Saturday and must be won! Kiwis all around the country are joining queues to pick up a little yellow ticket that may just change their lives forever.

In a Must Be Won draw, if there are no First Division winners the entire jackpot rolls down to the next division where there are winners - i.e. Second or Third Division. If there is more than one winner in that prize division, then the prize is shared evenly amongst all of the winners. Read more about how a Must Be Won draw works here: https://mylotto.co.nz/lotto/must-be-won-draws

"With a Powerball Must Be Won this Saturday, it’s guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big - even if the prize is split.

"Winning can happen anywhere, this year we’ve made five millionaires already from Auckland, Alexandra, Tuatapere and Temuka. We’re excited that we’ll be making more New Zealanders millionaires this weekend!" says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

Ticket sales are projected to be well over two million for Saturday’s draw and Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early.

"With an epic $50 million up for grabs, we know Kiwis want a chance to win. Lotto NZ stores are going to be really busy the next few days and we’re also expecting high traffic to MyLotto and the Lotto NZ App. My best piece of advice to players is to get in early to make sure they’re in to win!" says Marie.

Players can buy a ticket for Saturday’s $50 million Powerball draw in-store at any Lotto NZ retailer, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.