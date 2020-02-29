Homicide enquiry launched following death in Otara

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 06:55

A homicide investigation is underway following an apparent shooting in Otara overnight.

About 11:45pm Police were called to a report of a firearm being discharged on Bairds Road.

On arrival Police located a critically injured man and attempted to provide medical attention, however he died at the scene.

A second person was moderately injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Scene guards remain in place.

"Locals should expect to see a strong Police presence in the area today," says Detective Inspector Tofilau Va'aelua, Counties Manukau District Crime Services Manager.

"I want to reassure the community that we are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this and holding them to account."