Have you seen Xianun Zhang?

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 10:55

84-year-old Xianun Zhang has been reported missing from his Hobsonville address.

He had gone for a walk about 2pm yesterday and has not yet returned home.

Xianun was last seen about 4pm near Clark Road/Hea Road, wearing a red hat, a grey/white t-shirt, grey pants, and black and white sports shoes.

Local Search and Rescue volunteers are in the Hobsonville area searching for him.

Anyone who has seen Xianun is asked to contact Police on 111 and quote event number P041139786.