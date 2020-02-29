Man arrested following death in Randwick Park

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 09:25

An investigation has launched following a death at an address in Randwick Park shortly after midnight yesterday.

Police were called to an address on Trimdon Street at 12:07am Friday where a man was located deceased.

The death is being treated as a homicide.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with injuring with intent to injure in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in Manukau District Court today.