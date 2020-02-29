Have you seen Elim Emery?

|
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Elim Emery, who has a warrant to arrest.
He has connections to the Manawatu/Horowhenua area.
If seen Emery should not be approached.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Manawatu Police on 105 and quote file number 200226/0317, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
