Have you seen Elim Emery?

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 08:55

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Elim Emery, who has a warrant to arrest.

He has connections to the Manawatu/Horowhenua area.

If seen Emery should not be approached.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Manawatu Police on 105 and quote file number 200226/0317, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.