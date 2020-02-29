One person has died following a crash near Piarere

|
One person has died following a serious crash between a truck and a van about 11:50pm last night.
The crash occurred on SH1, Piarere.
The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.
Closures were in place while one of the vehicles was recovered, however the road has now been reopened.
