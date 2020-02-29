Police seek witnesses to fatal Tokomaru Bay crash

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 11:35

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash on Waima Road in Tokomaru Bay, Gisborne.

A 31-year-old local Tokomaru Bay man sadly died at the scene.

Police completed a scene examination and are conducting a examination of the vehicle.

We are speaking to witnesses but would like to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed the crash that happened at around 10.55pm on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle is also assisting Police with our enquires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 or information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.