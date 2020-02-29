Fairway Drive closed - expect delays

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 18:45

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car crash on Fairway Drive, near the intersection of SH2.

Police were called about 6.05pm.

One person is reportedly seriously injured.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time, and motorists will be unable to exit or enter SH2 at Fairway Drive.

Please take an alternative route and expect delays in the area.