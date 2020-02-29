2.3 million tickets sold, 2,300 tickets being sold every minute

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 17:45

Lotto NZ has sold 2.3 million tickets for tonight’s draw, with around 2,300 being sold every minute.

"With $50 million up for grabs ticket sales are sky-rocketing, and 2,300 tickets are being sold every minute," said Marie Winfield, Head of Communications at Lotto NZ.

"Don’t miss out - sales close in-store and online at 7.30pm so make sure you get in quick to purchase a ticket."

Ticket sales are on track to reach record levels for tonight’s $50 million Powerball Must Be Won draw, with Lotto NZ expecting around 2.5 million tickets to be entered into the draw.