Collision between a truck and a motorcyclist

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 14:51

Emergency Services are in attendance at a collision on SH1, Himatangi between a truck and a motorcyclist.

Police were advised of the incident at about 2.23pm.

One person is reported to have received injuries.

Diversions are currently in place from SH1 onto Rangiotu Road through to Kellow Road and then Milner Road.

Motorists should expect delays.