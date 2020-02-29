$44 million winners’ advice ahead of tonight’s $50m draw

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 14:30

As Kiwis around the country dream of what it would be like to take home $50 million in tonight’s Powerball Must Be Won draw, one lucky couple knows firsthand just how life-changing this win could be.

A young couple from the Hibiscus Coast won a massive $44 million in the Powerball Must Be Won draw held in November 2016 - the single largest prize ever won in New Zealand - and when Lotto NZ spoke to them a year on from their win, they had some sage advice for future big winners.

"First of all, don’t have a heart attack! That’s the most important thing to remember," laughed the one of the winners.

"But seriously, my best piece of advice is to remember to eat and sleep in the first two weeks. It’s the little things like that that are easy to forget in the early days after a big win.

"Finally, the best thing we did was get good financial advice. Make sure they’re on the same wave length as you and go into the conversation with a good idea of what you want to do long-term."

Then there’s the big question of how to celebrate! The $44 million winners had this advice.

"Get all the family you want to tell together and let them know the good news straight away - it’s so nice having people to talk to as you get your head around it.

"If you’re planning on giving gifts, explain the ‘what and ‘how’ to them upfront so everyone is on the same page. Sharing the winnings is most of the fun - it’s a moment you’ll never forget."

But while everyone’s talking about what they’d do if they won big with Powerball tonight, there’s only one way to be in with a chance to win - you need to have a ticket.

"Winning can happen anywhere, anytime - and tonight $50 million Must Be Won with Powerball! While we don’t know where tonight’s lucky winner - or winners - will be, the one thing we can guarantee is you need a ticket to be in to win," said Marie Winfield, Head of Communications at Lotto NZ.

Lotto NZ’s games are based on a large number of people spending a small amount of money for a small chance to win big. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play responsibly - this is all about having fun, being informed and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer, visit MyLotto.

Every year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits go to over 3,000 great causes around New Zealand. Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand.