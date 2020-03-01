Sought pair arrested in Christchurch

|
[ login or create an account ]
The 29-year-old man and 33-year-old woman from Porirua who were sought by Police were located and arrested on Friday.
The pair face 27 charges between them and are due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, 2 March.
The charges relate primarily to burglary and dishonesty offences.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice