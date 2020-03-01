Manawatu man arrested

|
The 29-year-old man sought by Manawatu Police has now been located and arrested at an address in Palmerston North.
He is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow on a warrant.
Further charges may be brought at a later date.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
