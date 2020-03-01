2.6 million Lotto tickets sold for last night's draw

Sunday, 1 March, 2020 - 12:28

As two Kiwis wake up to news that they have just won $25.1 million each following last night’s Powerball Must Be Won draw, Lotto NZ wants to thank its players.

"As winners around the country are celebrating following the $50 million draw, community groups around New Zealand will also be seeing the benefit," said Lotto NZ Chief Executive, Chris Lyman.

"Lotto NZ exists to generate funding for Kiwi communities - it’s why we’re here. With 100 percent of Lotto NZ’s profits helping support over 3,000 good causes around the country, every ticket bought helps make a real difference in Kiwi communities," said Chris.

A whopping 2.6 million tickets were sold for the $50 million draw. Sales peaked between 6pm and 7pm last night, with 2,500 tickets being sold every minute.

"Demand for tickets was unprecedented as Kiwis dreamed of winning big. All up, there were over 2.6 million tickets entered into the draw. At our busiest time on Saturday, between 6pm and 7pm, we were selling over 2,500 tickets a minute.

"I’d like to thank our players, who really got into the spirit of the game. There was a lot of happy banter in queues around the country as complete strangers chatted what they would do if they won," he said.

"I’d also like to thank our retailers, who all did an absolutely amazing job during the week."

As well as two lucky players winning $25.1 million, seven other Lotto players won $111,111 with Lotto First Division.

A further three players won $333,333 with Strike Must Be Won which jackpotted to $1 million for the draw. Second division was won by 39 players, each taking home $26,117. Of these eight players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $35,771.

"We are thrilled for all of our winners - people from all over New Zealand will be celebrating following the draw," said Chris.