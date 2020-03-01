Two-vehicle collision near the turn-off to Fergusson Drive

Sunday, 1 March, 2020 - 14:36

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash between a motorcycle and car on SH2, between the Haywards interchange and Silverstream.

Police were advised of the collision, in the northbound lane near the turn-off to Fergusson Drive, at about 2pm today.

One person has reportedly received critical injuries.

Motorists travelling north should expect delays.

The southbound lane remains open.

An update will be provided when available.