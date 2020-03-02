Feilding - Palmerston North bus service to be reviewed - Horizons

Monday, 2 March, 2020 - 10:16

Feilding and Palmerston North residents are being asked to provide feedback on proposed possible changes to the Feilding - Palmerston North passenger transport service that have been developed as part of a mid-term review.

Horizons Regional Council senior transport planner Leana Shirley says the mid-term review is being undertaken as best practice given the middle of the current 2016 contract has been reached. "A lot can change in a short period of time and we want to make sure the current service is still fit for purpose," says Ms Shirley.

"For the review, an Advisory Group has been set up. The Group includes elected members from ManawatÅ« District Council, Palmerston North City Council, Horizons Regional Council, NZTA, and representatives from local community groups. "The Advisory Group has collaborated and proposed three options that would likely improve bus services around Feilding township, separate to the commuter function. We predict that these options will improve the service however, we need to know what the community thinks before a decision is made.

"Whether people use the buses or not, we want to hear what they have to say."

Ms Shirley says information about the review as well as a feedback form will be available to download on Horizons’ website.

Horizons will also be at the Rural Games in Palmerston North, Central District Field Days in mid-March, and the Feilding Farmer’s Market on 13 March with feedback forms and information.

"We really hope people provide their feedback so that we can understand if the community supports any of the options proposed and to ensure the service is meeting the needs of its residents for the future," says Ms Shirley. The consultation period begins Monday 2 March and ends Monday 30 March. To have your say, fill in the feedback form available from the buses or i-Sites, or complete it online at www.horizons.govt.nz.