Investigation continues into Mount Roskill firearms incident

Monday, 2 March, 2020 - 12:15

Police are continuing to investigate a firearms incident in Mt Roskill at the weekend.

Three people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following the incident on Marion Ave about 7.42am on Saturday morning.

Two people remain in hospital in a stable condition while the third person has since been discharged.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nikki Latimer says Police are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are making several enquiries, including an area canvas, speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage," she says.

"We want to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to find those responsible and hold them to account."

A number of people have also come forward with information.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about a dark coloured SUV vehicle that was seen in the vicinity of Marion Avenue after the incident.

A scene examination is expected to be completed today.

Police also wish to clarify incorrect information that is being circulated that those who had been injured in the incident were sleeping in bed at the time.

This was not the case.

Police have increased their presence in the area as we investigate this incident and want to reassure the local community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.