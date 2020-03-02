Napier Mayor announces CE’s resignation

Monday, 2 March, 2020 - 16:36

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise announces that Wayne Jack, Chief Executive of the Napier City Council, is resigning from his role, effective Friday 6 March 2020.

Mayor Wise and the elected members acknowledge and thank him for the contribution he has made to the NCC and they all wish him the very best for his next role.

Mr Jack says ‘I’m proud of the work the NCC has done during my time here to further develop this thriving city during a time of change. I have had a really solid team alongside me, and they make me feel really positive about what’s ahead for Napier.’

After nearly seven years as CE of NCC Mr Jack says it is time for him to leave and explore new opportunities.

"Mayor Bill Dalton gave me two key challenges when I joined NCC in September 2013. The first was to lead the council through the local government amalgamation process and the second was to help transform and transition council to a more contemporary way of working.

With those key projects behind me it feels like the right time to call time on what has been a rewarding and eventful role serving the Mayor, councillors and people of Napier City.

I am proud of the way that Napier City Council has risen to the challenge of adapting to change, the national awards the team have won to recognise their innovation and hard work. I would like to thank everyone who works for council, and their efforts in making Napier the best city in New Zealand.

I am going to take a short break, and then begin to find my next big project.

I wish Mayor Kirsten Wise and her new team all the best for the term ahead."