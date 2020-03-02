Children’s Day 'reminder of commitments made'

Monday, 2 March, 2020 - 20:17

New Zealand Kindergartens Association (NZK) says Children’s Day is the perfect day to remind the Government of its commitment to the early childhood sector.

NZK Chief Executive Jill Bond says Children’s Day recognises and celebrates children throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. "It is also a day to put the spotlight on why so many of our children continue to live in poverty and do not have the opportunity to realise their potential.

"We know that what happens in early childhood education makes a difference for a lifetime and the system needs to ensure seamless inclusion and transition for all children," Ms Bond says.

NZK believes that high quality early childhood education is every child’s right.

"We implore the Minister of Education to give practical effect to his statement that Early Childhood Education (ECE) is his top priority for Budget 2020.

"Honouring the coalition agreement to restore funding for 100% qualified teaching would be a positive step. Looking across the early childhood education sector and improving conditions for qualified teachers would also be a positive step".

"If the Government truly wants Aotearoa to be the best place to be a child then it needs to invest in the ECE sector and give every child the opportunity to grow, develop, explore and succeed," Ms Bond says.