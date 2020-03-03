Pacific poet and Chief Justice among Distinguished Alumni

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 08:01

Four inspirational graduates from the University of Auckland are to be celebrated at the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Awards dinner on March 20.

This year’s awardees have excelled in the areas of global business, heritage architecture, the New Zealand legal system and Pacific literature and arts.

They are Pacific poet and author Courtney Sina Meredith; Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann; eminent heritage architect Jeremy Salmond; and global business consultant Andrew Grant.

Each year the University recognises up to four Distinguished Alumni, and one Young Alumnus or Alumna, for the contributions they are making to their professions and to their communities.

The dinner will be held in the Alumni Pavilion on the lawn of Old Government House, and will be hosted by the University’s new Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater, who will be making her first public address in the role, which she takes up in March.

The winners will share their own stories and take part in a panel discussion at the "Bright Lights" event at St Matthew in the City the evening before, March 19.