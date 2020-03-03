Airpoints for Schools programme now open for donations

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 09:45

From sign-language singing to volunteering in Vietnam, the Airpoints for Schools programme is set again this year to help Kiwi kids go further and do more.

The Airpoints for Schools programme is now open for donations, enabling Airpoints members for a limited time to donate Airpoints DollarsTM to help participating school students gain new experiences, soak up knowledge and find inspiration through travel.

The ten schools selected to benefit this year are working to fund trips selected for their outstanding cultural, environmental, community or academic outcomes. Airpoints members can help ensure the goals of 187 young students from all over New Zealand are reached by donating Airpoints Dollars to one or more of the participating school experiences between now and 30 April. Air New Zealand will match every donation.

Since the programme’s launch in 2016, Airpoints for Schools has helped more than 550 students from across the country travel to a wide range of destinations within New Zealand and overseas. These experiences have enabled aspiring young leaders to engage their learning outside of the classroom and bring their studies to life.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty, Kate O’Brien says the Airpoints for Schools programme provides significant opportunity for school children, some of whom have never before travelled beyond their home towns or cities.

"The Airpoints for Schools programme gives Airpoints members a chance to support New Zealand school communities by helping to broaden the horizons of tomorrow’s young leaders through experiences that really enrich their lives.

"The Airpoints Dollars donated make a real difference to these schools, helping kids gain new experiences, develop their love of learning and encourage them to reach their potential."

A school teacher at Lytton High School, Michelle Lawrence says she is so looking forward to working alongside Air New Zealand to make the students’ dreams a reality.

"Many of the students have overcome challenging circumstances, ranging from self-esteem issues, their belief in education, to overcoming health, anxiety, learning difficulties, poverty, family dynamics and bullying to name a few. Your help will enable them to see the world and extend their education significantly."

Airpoints members can make a difference by donating as little as 10 Airpoints Dollars towards the school trips and Air New Zealand will match all donations.

To donate your Airpoints Dollars to help fund one or more of the schools visit airpoints.co.nz/schools

The Airpoints for Schools programme will this year contribute help make the following ten school journeys a reality:

Waiouru School, Waiouru

The school’s New Zealand Sign Language group want to fly to Christchurch to perform songs for Van Asch Deaf School, and further develop their skills and love of the language.

Tatuanui School, Morrinsville

Students are involved in a planting programme and are working towards visiting Zealandia Eco-Sanctuary in Wellington to learn more about growing seedlings.

Northland College, Kaikohe

Rural students want to fly to Vietnam to explore volunteer opportunities in local Vietnamese communities all the while experiencing a different country, history and culture.

Kaikoura High School, Kaikoura

The school’s Japanese class would love to practice their language skills in Japan and experience the culture and history first-hand, staying with local host families in Hiroshima.

Lytton High School, Gisborne

Students in the school’s Free to Write course want to inspire their writing by visiting the global family of Freedom Writers in Los Angeles and the Museum of Tolerance

Paeroa Christian School, Auckland

Students want to demonstrate their school’s guiding values of community service by volunteering on local farms, running school programmes and visiting orphanages in Fiji.

Hastings Girls’ and Boys’ High Schools, Napier

The schools’ Kapa Haka group need support travel to Auckland to compete in the National Schools' Kapa Haka Finals.

Kaiapoi North School, Christchurch

Students would like to travel to Sydney to represent New Zealand at the FIRST LEGO League Asia Pacific Competition, using innovation to create solutions for sustainable, earthquake safe housing in Christchurch.

Mokoia Primary School, Mokoia

Students want to extend their study of natural disasters outside the classroom by visiting Christchurch to experience the effects of earthquakes and learn about the rebuild process.

Te Kura o Waitahanui, Waitahanui

Students are working towards attending the World Indigenous Peoples’ Conference in Adelaide to share their story as a ‘Kura o Iwi’ school.