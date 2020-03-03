Fatal crash State Highway 10, Far North

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 11:00

Police were called to reports of a vehicle crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 10, Mangonui, in the Far North District shortly after 10am this morning.

One of the vehicles has rolled.

Sadly one person has died at the scene.

One person has serious injuries and a third person has moderate injuries and they are being taken to hospital.

Part of the road is currently closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and be patient while emergency services remain at the scene.