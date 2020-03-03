Police routine training exercise, Shirley, Christchurch

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 11:01

As part of our regular training for our specialist teams, Police will be conducting an exercise at the vacant Shirley Boys’ High School grounds on North Parade, Shirley, this week.

The exercise began today and will finish on Saturday 7 March.

Each day is expected start around 8am and finish at 5pm.

Our teams undertake this type of tactical training regularly across the country to ensure they have opportunities to practice their skills, and remain prepared for live incident responses.

This training has been planned for some months and will be undertaken in Canterbury due to availability of buildings.

There will be an increased Police presence in the area, and this will include staff carrying firearms.

Members of the public may hear breaking glass and some loud bangs coming from the venue.

Police would like to reassure residents that there is no cause for alarm and this is a routine training exercise to ensure our staff remain skilled, equipped and well-trained to keep our communities safe.

This training could not happen without the support of local community organisations that provide these facilities for our use and we thank them for their support and cooperation.

There will be photo opportunities for media on Thursday 5 March at 11am at the Averill Street entrance to Shirley Boys' High School.