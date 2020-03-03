NZTA and Police urge Waikato drivers to take care with risk of 'summer ice'

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 11:06

With rain forecast for the Waikato region in the next few days, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and New Zealand Police are urging drivers to be aware of the risks of ‘summer ice’.

Transport Agency System Manager Rob Campbell says after an extended run of warm, dry weather, any rain can result in slippery road surfaces, otherwise known as summer ice.

"Even a very small amount of rain can make the roads very slippery. In fact, it can be more hazardous than heavy rain because grime and exhaust particles that have built up on the road take longer to be washed away."

Waikato Road Policing Manager, Inspector Jeff Penno says summer ice is invisible - you can’t see it and you can’t predict where it will occur - so focusing on prevention could go a long way to keeping yourself safe.

"That means in adverse conditions motorists should lower their speed, and read and adhere to any advisory signs. Slow down a bit and stay alive."

"And when did you last check your tyre pressure or the insides of your tyres for uneven wear? Tyres should be rotated every 5,000 to 12,000 km, depending on manufacturers’ recommendations.

"These small actions are critical for your safety, that of your loved ones and other road users," Mr Penno says.

Mr Campbell echoes the importance of checking tyre pressure and tread.

"Properly inflated tyres with good tread are a must for safe travel, but even more so in wet or slippery conditions."

"We advise anyone who is driving in the rain or on a damp road at this time of year to take extreme care. Stay safe by increasing following distances and reducing speed.

"Safe speeds are critical."

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)