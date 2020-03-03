Dunedin Prison receives funding boost for stage two restoration

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 11:28

Otago’s historic Dunedin Prison is gearing up to commence further restoration work in the coming months. The Dunedin Prison Charitable Trust were awarded a $100,000 grant last week as Otago Community Trust kicked off its funding for 2020.

Owen Graham, chairman of the Dunedin Prison Charitable Trust said the trust board was extremely pleased to have received a $100,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust toward its ambitious stage two restoration.

"This funding boost is a vital contribution to the overall project cost of around $660,000 for re- roofing of the three cell blocks as well as repair and repainting of the cell block windows and exterior."

Mr Graham said through such a generous grant it is now possible for the Dunedin Prison Trust to make a formal application to the Lottery Grants Board for further funding support.

"We are hoping the project will start in late September / early October 2020 if everything goes to plan."

Dunedin Prison is a Heritage NZ Category 1 Listed building classification in view of its historical significance and rarity. It is recognised internationally as a rare example of a purpose-built courtyard prison.

Other organisations benefiting from grants in February included Tuapeka Health Incorporated who received a $57,000 grant to assist with the cost of ongoing provision of Health Care Services in the Lawrence district. A sizable grant of $84,682 was also awarded to social services agency Methodist Mission Southern for a new Driver Licencing Programme that will be aimed at supporting higher-risk / higher-need individuals who have come to the attention of the New Zealand Police.

Otago Community Trust chief executive, Barbara Bridger said the Driver Licencing Programme is a new joint initiative between Otago Community Trust, New Zealand Police, Ministry of Social Development and Methodist Mission Southern (MMS).

Ms Bridger said police during their duties regularly encounter people who do not hold a current NZ Drivers licence.

"These unlicensed drivers suffer negative consequences through the judicial system (fines, court appearances, disqualification, confiscation etc…). They also have restricted access to employment opportunities because of not having a current driver’s licence."

The programme being funded will see the delivery of four learner class 1 licence courses, four restricted class 1 licence courses for up to 48 individuals in 2020, with potential in 2021 to also run four full class 1 licence short courses.

"It is hoped that this new driver licensing programme will help keep higher-risk / higher-need individuals out of the justice system", said Bridger.

The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $946,847 to 53 community organisations in February.