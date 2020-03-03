Investigation work continues for Clyde Wastewater Upgrade - Central Otago Council

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 12:41

CODC contractors are carrying out detailed investigations at over 100 central Clyde properties to determine how pipework will best connect from each property through to main pipes in the design of the town’s new wastewater system.

The work includes identifying septic tank sites and assessing wastewater pipe and ground levels, as well as minor digging works.

"Our goal is to achieve the best possible design for the new reticulated wastewater system," said CODC Capital Projects Programme Manager Patrick Keenan.

"We’ve had great cooperation from property owners while we’ve been doing this work. We appreciate that there can be disruption and thank the Clyde community for its patience," he said.

When the design is confirmed, the Council will contact householders and businesses located in the Stage 1 (central Clyde area) directly. This is expected to be in March.

"It’s been necessary to finalise the design before confirming where the exact perimeters of the Stage 1 area lie," said Mr Keenan.

Approximately 160 properties are likely to be included in Stage 1 (central Clyde). Physical construction work is scheduled to begin in late autumn and finish in 2021.

Once the design and costings are finalised for Stage 1 (central Clyde), Council will consider approving the estimated final cost before going ahead with the physical construction works.

There are three stages to the wider project to construct Clyde’s new reticulated wastewater system. Stage 2 is scheduled for 2028-33 and stage 3 for 2038-43.