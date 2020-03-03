New funding pathway launched for kaupapa Maori educational research

|
The Teaching and Learning Research Initiative (TLRI) funds research projects that aim to improve outcomes for learners. Today, the TLRI launched Whatua tÅ« aka, a new pathway to encourage more kaupapa MÄori educational research.
Whatua tÅ« aka, which was developed in collaboration with a TLRI MÄori advisory group, seeks to improve equity for MÄori learners by supporting kaupapa MÄori educational research and building kaupapa MÄori research capability. The TLRI is funded by the New Zealand Government and administered by the New Zealand Council for Educational Research (NZCER). Sheridan McKinley, NZCER’s Kaiwhakahaere MÄori has overseen the development of the new kaupapa MÄori funding pathway.
‘Whatua tÅ« aka is an exciting new funding pathway that invites applications from researchers who want to work with kaiako, Äkonga, whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, and hapori to weave new knowledge.’ Ms McKinley said. Huia Jahnke, Professor of MÄori and Indigenous Education at Massey University, and a TLRI Advisory Board member has contributed significantly to the new funding pathway’s development.
‘We hope the launch of Whatua tÅ« aka will raise the profile of the TLRI with kaupapa MÄori researchers. Our goal is to fund research that has a transformative impact on the educational experiences of MÄori,’ said Professor Jahnke. Applications for Whatua tÅ« aka and the TLRI’s open funding pathway are due on Tuesday 5 May. This year the TLRI fund is prioritising the following areas:
Research on topics of strategic importance within the early years or compulsory school sectors.
Research that supports success for MÄori learners across all sectors.
Research that supports success for Pasifika learners across all sectors.
Further information and guidance about how to apply to the TLRI can be found at http://www.tlri.org.nz/applyfunding
