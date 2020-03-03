New funding pathway launched for kaupapa Maori educational research

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 12:40

The Teaching and Learning Research Initiative (TLRI) funds research projects that aim to improve outcomes for learners. Today, the TLRI launched Whatua tÅ« aka, a new pathway to encourage more kaupapa MÄori educational research.

Whatua tÅ« aka, which was developed in collaboration with a TLRI MÄori advisory group, seeks to improve equity for MÄori learners by supporting kaupapa MÄori educational research and building kaupapa MÄori research capability. The TLRI is funded by the New Zealand Government and administered by the New Zealand Council for Educational Research (NZCER). Sheridan McKinley, NZCER’s Kaiwhakahaere MÄori has overseen the development of the new kaupapa MÄori funding pathway.

‘Whatua tÅ« aka is an exciting new funding pathway that invites applications from researchers who want to work with kaiako, Äkonga, whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, and hapori to weave new knowledge.’ Ms McKinley said. Huia Jahnke, Professor of MÄori and Indigenous Education at Massey University, and a TLRI Advisory Board member has contributed significantly to the new funding pathway’s development.

‘We hope the launch of Whatua tÅ« aka will raise the profile of the TLRI with kaupapa MÄori researchers. Our goal is to fund research that has a transformative impact on the educational experiences of MÄori,’ said Professor Jahnke. Applications for Whatua tÅ« aka and the TLRI’s open funding pathway are due on Tuesday 5 May. This year the TLRI fund is prioritising the following areas:

Research on topics of strategic importance within the early years or compulsory school sectors.

Research that supports success for MÄori learners across all sectors.

Research that supports success for Pasifika learners across all sectors.

Further information and guidance about how to apply to the TLRI can be found at http://www.tlri.org.nz/applyfunding