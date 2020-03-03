Canterbury Police seek Emma Greaves

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 13:30

Canterbury Police are seeking Emma Greaves, aged 26, who has warrants for her arrest.

Police would also like to speak to Greaves in relation to receiving stolen property and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

If you know where Greaves is, or have information which could help Police locate her, please call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.