Coromandel Town water main supply interrupted

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 13:48

Coromandel Town's water treatment plant has had to temporarily shut down after workers in town drilled into the water main supplying the plant.

The water main will be repaired as soon as possible, but in the meantime there may be supply issues.

We're asking everybody in Coromandel Town to please continue to conserve water as best they can. Due to the ongoing meteorological drought conditions, the township is already on a Total Watering Ban, which means all use of water outside the house is banned. This includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

For the latest water conservation measures in place across our district, and for water-saving tips, please go to our website at tcdc.govt.nz/water.