InterCity bus stop on the move - Whanganui District Council

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 16:57

InterCity’s bus stop will be relocated to TaupÅ Quay on Monday, 16 March 2020.

The new bus stop will be situated in front of the Whanganui Tramways Museum, where Whanganui District Council has installed two new bus shelters and extended the TaupÅ Quay bus bay area.

The Council’s Chief Operating Officer, Bryan Nicholson, says, "The current InterCity bus stop is not in an ideal location for visitors and safety concerns have been raised by passengers due to its isolation.

"The new location will better showcase what Whanganui has to offer as it is in the heart of the city with visitor information, shops, restaurants and other facilities available."

Bus passengers will be able to use the public toilets in the Whanganui i-SITE Visitor Information Centre, at 31 TaupÅ Quay, until a new twin Exeloo public toilet is installed in the Tramways Museum storage area.

InterCity’s General Manager of NZ Coachlines and Auckland Tourism, Sam Peate, says planned routes have already been established for buses to enter and exit the city in relation to the new bus stop.

"We’re pleased to be able to offer our passengers a new and improved bus stop in a more convenient, central location," he says.

Passengers can book tickets online.

InterCity plans to lease out their existing Ridgway Street premises.