Extinction Rebellion boards OMV rig in Cook Straight

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 20:11

At 10.30am today Extinction Rebellion Åtautahi intercepted OMV’s oil rig at sea as it travelled past the Marlborough Sounds. Siana Fitzjohn and Nick Hanafin are now aboard the 100 metre high rig and secured to the side. The OMV rig is in transit from the Great South Basin, where it was exploratory drilling for deep sea oil.

A team from School Strike for Climate, Extinction Rebellion (XR) Åtautahi, XR Nelson, XR Åtepoti and Oil Free Otago and are on a yacht sailing alongside the oil rig to expose OMV’s offshore operations. The group insists that there can be no more drilling for fossil fuels in a climate emergency.

Oil Free Otago’s Rosemary Penwarden, a Dunedin grandmother who was trespassed by OMV late last year, says she is on the yacht to support the younger generation and help protect her grandchildren’s future. "OMV left the Great South Basin, but are heading north to drill for more fossil fuels. The atmosphere doesn’t distinguish where it’s from - we can’t afford any new oil or gas if we want a liveable climate. OMV need to quit Aotearoa altogether and leave now."

Also in contention are OMV’s atrocious human rights abuses; notably in South Sudan where their Oil operations during 1997-2003 saw 12,000 people murdered and 160,000 violently displaced, many still to this day. The environmental impact is intertwined with the social impact that multinational companies like OMV like to downplay and take advantage of in countries without sound Human Rights safety nets. New Zealanders have a history of standing up to these kinds of atrocities and using our voices for those who have been killed or silenced.

School strikers Molly Smeele and James Dufty joined the voyage to amplify the SchoolStrikes’ calls for climate justice and to show the world what OMV are doing. They both recently appealed to the public for boats to protest oil at sea.

"Without opposition companies like OMV will keep driving the earth towards mass extinction. They’re literally gambling everyone and everything we love." Says Molly Smeele, 15, from Christchurch Girls High School.

"The science is clear." added Ms Penwarden "We’re in a crisis and need to respond accordingly. That means putting ourselves in the way of OMV’s deliberate destruction of our kids’ future."