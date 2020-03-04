Fatal crash on SH26 in Hauraki

|
One person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 26 in Hauraki.
The crash between State Highway 26 and Paeroa-Tahuna Road involving a car and a pedestrian was reported around 11.40pm.
The serious crash unit attended the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.
