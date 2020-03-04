Water restrictions lowered to Level 2

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 08:54

Current water restrictions have been lifted and level 2 restrictions are back in effect, meaning limited sprinkler use applies for Gisborne city.

Sprinkler use is limited to the two hours between 6am and 8am for residential properties, and commercial users on town supply are asked to still conserve water.

Team leader for drinking water Judith Robertson says the level 3 restrictions requiring a total sprinkler ban could be lifted as daily water demand has stabilised.

"The demand is within the daily volume that can be readily supplied from the Waingake Water Treatment Plant, but the dam storage will steadily decline until there is good rainfall to replenish."

The forecast for the remainder of the week shows some rain and showers are likely. The longer term weather projections into March indicate potential for further rain.

The Waipaoa Treatment plant has been operating for five weeks but will be turned off this week.

"Water conservation is still necessary to get through the next month or so. We continue to ask Gisborne residents to limit outdoor water use to control daily demand and not be wasteful with water," Mrs Robertson says.

Water conservation tips can be found on our website.