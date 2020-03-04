Auckland motorists advised to allow more time for journeys in March

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 09:15

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists to plan ahead and allow more time for journeys on Auckland’s motorway network this month.

March is one of the busiest months for traffic on the roads and people using public transport, says the Transport Agency’s Auckland Operations Manager Rua Pani.

In March and November vehicles clock up about 12.4 million kilometres every week day on Auckland’s motorways. In most other months, the total distance travelled is less than 12 million kilometres a day.

"The university year has started, all schools are open and people have finished their summer holidays and are back at work. The summer weather also means fewer people are taking time off for colds and illness."

Rua Pani says the increased traffic increases the potential for congestion and delays.

"Our advice is to plan your journey to avoid morning and evening peak times if possible. Leave earlier or delay your journey until after the peak. Travelling in off peak hours helps avoid congestion and delays."

Use the Transport Agency’s journey planner https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/ to plan ahead and check for updates on delays, road works and road closures that might affect your journey.

"If you have to travel in peak time, allow more time for your journey, or leave the car at home. Travel by public transport, walk or ride. It’s good for your health and the environment."

"If you are driving on the motorways, keep to the speed limit, watch your following distance, keep to your lane, wear your seatbelt and don’t be distracted by cellphones or other devices."

This year, the motorway network is mostly free of construction work, apart from the Northern Corridor Improvements project which is improving the connection between the Northern Motorway (SH1) and SH18 and due for completion in 2022.

At the end of last year, new lanes were opened on the Southern Motorway between Manukau and Papakura, increasing capacity and improving traffic flow. On the Northwestern (SH16), there are additional lanes between Lincoln Road and Westgate, dedicated bus lanes and the Northwestern cycleway now runs all the way from the central city to Westgate.

Motorists travelling north to south or to the airport have the option of going on SH1 and across the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Or you can travel via the Western Ring Route, using SH18, SH16, the Waterview Tunnel and SH20 as an alternative route.

