Northland drivers urged to take care with risk of ‘summer ice’

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 09:18

Rain is back in Northland’s weather forecast and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging drivers to be aware of the risks of ‘summer ice’.

Transport Agency Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says after an extended run of warm, dry weather, any rain can result in slippery road surfaces, otherwise known as summer ice.

"Even a very small amount of rain can make the roads very slippery. In fact, it can be more hazardous than heavy rain because grime and exhaust particles that have built up on the road take longer to be washed away."

Summer ice is invisible - you can’t see it and you can’t predict where it will occur - so focusing on prevention could go a long way to keeping yourself safe.

"That means in adverse conditions motorists should lower their speed, and read and adhere to any advisory signs. Slow down a bit and stay alive."

"We advise anyone who is driving in the rain or on a damp road at this time of year to take extreme care. Stay safe by driving to the conditions, increasing following distances and reducing speed."

"Safe speeds are critical."