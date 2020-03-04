First section of upgraded Great Lake Walkway opens

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 12:04

The first section of the upgraded Great Lake Walkway has been officially opened by Mayor David Trewavas.

The completed section of the walkway stretches from Rainbow Point to the Two Mile Bay boat ramp, with new tables and seats also being installed along this section in the coming weeks.

Mayor Trewavas said the 2.8 metre minimum width of the upgraded pathway makes it much more user-friendly, and will also enhance the cultural significance of the area.

"This upgrade is going to be a real asset for the district and great for locals and visitors alike.

"Widening the path means it can be shared by multiple users - from parents with pushchairs to mobility scooters - and we’ve been working closely with local hapu and neighbouring landowners to make sure the design is spot on. We’ve also factored in important erosion control measures.

"Thanks to everyone for their patience as we work to create an even better pathway for our community and visitors to enjoy," he said.

Work is now underway to complete the next section of path at Kaiwaka Point.

Once complete, the entire upgraded section will run from the water treatment plant on Lake Terrace, opposite Rifle Range Road, to Kowhai Road at Rainbow Point.

For more information on the project’s timeline, head to https://www.taupodc.govt.nz/council/projects/great-lake-walkway-upgrade