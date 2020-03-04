Three arrested following aggravated robbery in Counties Manukau - NZ Police

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 13:45

Police have arrested three people in relation to an aggravated robbery at the Kiwibank in Manukau on Thursday 20 February 2020.

The three men aged 24, 29 and 33 have been charged with Aggravated Robbery and are expected to appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.

This was a very violent robbery where a sledgehammer was used to smash the internal entry to access the bank tellers and the money.

We hope these arrests provides some reassurance to those in the area and who were in the bank at the time of this alleged offence.

As the matter is before the courts we are unable to comment further at this time.