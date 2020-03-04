23 year old multi-millionaire headlines NCC's next business breakfast

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 13:54

NCC’s March Business Breakfast speaker proves that millennials are much more than just smashed avocado enthusiasts. By the age of 21, Jamie Beaton was worth $40m, and had completed both a Bachelor’s degree and a Masters at Harvard University.

His edtech start-up, Crimson, helps high school students across the globe gain entry to top tier universities such as Harvard, Princeton and Oxford, through a suite of support tools, tutoring and mentorship.

Jamie co-founded the company at aged 17 and it now names former Prime Minister John Key as a board adviser and investor. The company has grown fast, employing 3000 people across 24 cities worldwide. In February, it launched its Crimson Global Academy - a virtual secondary school offering online classes.

Seemingly fearless, inherently entrepreneurial, and brimming with energy, Jamie will convince us that by thinking big and executing at speed, clever New Zealand companies can reach global markets, change conversations and reap the benefits of scaling up. He’ll also discuss how success can come with scrutiny, and how he has dealt with heightened media interest.

Book early to hear Jamie share his experiences at the Napier Conference Centre, at the Napier War Memorial Centre, Marine Parade. The breakfast takes place on Friday 27th March - arrive at 7am for a light breakfast before the 7:30am start time.

Bookings are $25 per person. You must register online by 5pm, Tuesday 24th March. Register at napier.govt.nz using the search term #businessbreakfast.