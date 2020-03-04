Man charged with murder in relation to Randwick Park Homicide

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 14:15

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Richard O’Connor, Counties Manukau Police:

Police have now laid a murder charge in relation to the death of a 51-year-old man who was located deceased at a property in Trindon Street, Randwick Park on Saturday 29 February 2020.

A 46-year-old man was charged with injuring with intent to injure in relation to the incident but this has now been upgraded to murder.

The man will next appear in Manukau District Court on Friday 6 March 2020.

Police cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests being made in relation to this matter.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in relation to this investigation.

We have received an outstanding amount of information from members of the public and through this were able to progress our enquiry significantly.

We are unable to comment further as the matter is now before the courts.